Summer vacation dates to be announced soon in Punjab, says Murad Raas

Sending children to schools in scorching heat becomes a nightmare for parents

Punjab government is aware of the problems, says Murad Raas.

Says it is wrong to promote students without examinations for two consecutive years.

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing heatwave, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Friday said the dates for summer vacations will be announced within two weeks in the province.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

He said the government is aware of the problems that children are facing due to the weather, adding that in case of an extraordinary situation, the authorities will act accordingly.

The Punjab government has already changed the timings for all private and public schools from 7:00am to 11:30am due to the extremely hot weather that has gripped the province.

Students at schools in Sialkot and Islamabad had fainted due to the heat and were taken to a hospital for treatment, forcing the government to revise the schedule.



"Let them give exams and we will give them vacations. It is wrong to promote students without examinations for two consecutive years," Raas said.

He added that the curriculum has been reduced further and the exams were only for elective subjects.

KP changes schedule

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also issued a new schedule for classes of both public and private schools in a bid to safeguard students from the scorching heat.

According to the notification, the classes will be held from 7am to 10am in the summer and winter zone of the province.

As per the schedule of the elementary and secondary education department, primary and middle classes will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (June 11, 12).

The notification said class 9,10,11,12 will be taught only those subjects in which they will appear in the board examinations 2021.

FDE reduces school timings

Earlier this week, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had revised the timings of educational institutions.

According to a notification issued by the FDE, as per new timings, each student shall attend the institution only twice a week with no consecutive attendance.



The timings for single shift institutions was 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Monday to Thursday).

All students shall attend classes in a staggered manner, in two groups on alternate days, with no more than 50% of students to be allowed at any given day.

However, the timings for double shift institutions will be observed were as: Morning Shift: 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Mon to Thu).

As per details of the evening shift, the classes will be held from 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Fri to Sat).