Good EU-Pakistan ties vital for Kashmir cause mobilisation in Europe: former lawmaker

The Kashmir issue is not getting the attention it needs from the world, said a former member of the European Parliament at a seminar in Brussels that called on the international community to not allow India to change the territorial status and population ratio of Indian Kashmir.

Former MEP from Sweden and now a consultant of EP Bajur Hultin said this while addressing the seminar, 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir: Immunity to Killers' under the aegis of the Kashmir Council EU at the European Press Club Brussels.



A Hungarian journalist based in Brussels, Andre Bach, also addressed the event attended by experts, intellectuals and people from different walks of life.

The ceremony was held to mark the death anniversary of those martyred 30 years ago by Indian troops at the Chhota Bazaar, Srinagar on June 11, 1991. The speakers paid rich tribute to the martyrs.

In the Srinagar massacre, 32 innocent people were martyred and 22 others were injured by unprovoked firing in the densely populated area. A 75-year-old man and a 10-year-old child were the martyrs, besides several shopkeepers and passers-by.

Hultin shed light on Pakistan-EU relations, which are tense at the moment because of the European Parliament resolutions against Pakistan over misuse of certain laws in the country.

The former MEP underscored the need for the relationship between Pakistan and the European Union to be improved to galvanise support for the Kashmiri cause in Europe.



Kashmir Council EU Chairperson Ali Raza Syed, who presided over the seminar, said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and their mission for the independence movement of Kashmir would continue till its logical conclusion.

He said India has so far failed to cover up crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir and it has not been able to stop the struggle of Kashmiris.

Chaudhry Nasir and Mohommad Amir, both members of the Brussels Legislative body, addressed the seminar and pledged support for the KC EU.