Sunday Jun 13 2021
AFP

Israeli lawmakers to vote against Netanyahu govt today

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Israeli PM Netanyahu photographed. Photo: AFP

  • Vote can terminate Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power in Israel. 
  • Netanyahu has pushed Israeli politics firmly to the right over the years. 
  • Bennett, a former defence minister, would serve as premier for two years if coalition govt is confirmed. 

It's a crucial day today (Sunday) for the Israeli government as lawmakers will vote on a "change" coalition government comprising ideological rivals, only united by their desire to oust Netanyahu from government. 

The crunch Knesset vote will either terminate the hawkish premier's uninterrupted 12-year tenure or return Israel to a stalemate likely to trigger a fifth general election since 2019.

Netanyahu, who is battling a clutch of corruption charges in an ongoing trial he dismisses as a conspiracy, has pushed Israeli politics firmly to the right over the years.

On Saturday night, around 2,000 protesters rallied outside the 71-year-old´s official residence to celebrate what they believe will be his departure from office.

"For us, this is a big night and tomorrow will be even a bigger day. I am almost crying. We fought peacefully for this (Netanyahu's departure) and the day has come," said protester Ofir Robinski.

A fragile eight-party alliance, ranging from the right-wing Jewish nationalist Yamina party to Arab lawmakers, was early this month cobbled together by centrist politician Yair Lapid.

On Friday, all coalition agreements had been signed and submitted to the Knesset secretariat, Yamina announced, a moment party leader Naftali Bennett said brought "to an end two and a half years of political crisis".

But the ever-combative Netanyahu has tried to peel off defectors that would deprive the nascent coalition of its wafer thin legislative majority.

Peaceful transition

If the new government is confirmed, Bennett, a former defence minister, would serve as premier for two years.

Coalition architect Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party and is a former television presenter, would then take the helm.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc spans the political spectrum, including three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties, along with an Arab conservative party.

The improbable alliance emerged two weeks after an 11-day Israeli massacre in Gaza against Hamas, the group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and following inter-communal violence in Israeli cities with significant Arab populations.

"We will work together, out of partnership and national responsibility -- and I believe we will succeed," Bennett said Friday.

Sunday's crucial Knesset session is due to open at 4:00 pm local time (1300 GMT), with Bennett, Lapid and Netanyahu all set to speak before the vote.

Netanyahu has heaped pressure on his former right-wing allies to defect from the fledgling coalition while attacking the legitimacy of the Bennett-Lapid partnership.

He has accused Bennett of "fraud" for siding with rivals, and angry rallies by the premier's Likud party supporters have resulted in security being bolstered for some lawmakers.

Netanyahu's bombastic remarks as he sees his grip on power slip have drawn parallels at home and abroad to former US president Donald Trump, who described his election loss last year as the result of a rigged vote.

The prime minister has called the prospective coalition "the greatest election fraud in the history" of Israel.

His Likud party said the accusations refer to Bennett entering a coalition that "doesn´t reflect the will of the voters".

