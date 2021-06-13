 
Queen Elizabeth's parade time-lapse unveiled by palace

Queen Elizabeth’s parade time-lapse unveiled by palace

Buckingham Palace has officially released Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Trooping the Colour’ parade photo collage and royal fans are over the moon.

The picture collage was posted to the official royal Instagram account and contained snaps of the entire event.

The caption alongside it read, “The Queen celebrates her Official Birthday with a magnificent display of pomp and pageantry by the Foot Guards of the Household Division, The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Calvary Mounted Regiment, with music by a Massed Band of the Household Division.”

