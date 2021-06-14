 
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
APP

FO rejects claims about sending Pakistani mangoes as gift to other countries

By
APP

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. Photo: File
  • FO rejects Indian media reports saying Pakistan sent mangoes to foreign dignitaries as gifts.
  • The President of Pakistan sends high-quality mangoes as a gift to selected countries as part of goodwill and to promote trade diplomacy efforts each year, says FO.
  • “For the current year, the process is still in the planning stage. As such, there is no question of dispatch of mangoes to any country,” says FO.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected claims that Pakistan is sending mangoes to foreign dignitaries as gifts and dismissed related media reports as “factually incorrect and misleading."

“We have seen media reports regarding the dispatch of Pakistani mangoes last week as a gift to some foreign dignitaries. We reject these reports as factually incorrect and misleading,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said a section of the Indian media had carried wrong and irresponsible reports, adding that every year, the President of Pakistan sent high-quality mangoes as a gift to selected countries as part of goodwill and to promote trade diplomacy efforts. Consequently, the mango exports increased to $104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million the previous year, he explained.

The spokesperson said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared a list of countries keeping in view quarantine regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary requirements as well as the availability of flights. Since last year, COVID-19 related stipulations are also part of the consideration.

“For the current year, the process is still in the planning stage. As such, there is no question of dispatch of mangoes to any country,” he added.

