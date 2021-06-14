Nick Jonas misses wife Priyanka Chopra, shares a loved-up photo

 
Monday Jun 14 2021
US singer and songwriter Nick Jonas shared a loved-up photo with wife Priyanka Chopra, who is in London for the shooting of Citadel, and the fans can’t stop gushing over the ‘cutest couple ever’.

Taking to Instagram, the Find You singer dedicated the post to Priyanka, saying he is missing his ladylove.

He wrote in the caption “Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (Love)” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and lovely comments. Some called them a cutest couple ever.

The Sky Is Pink actress is currently in London while her husband is in Los Angeles. The celebrity couple reunited last month in US for the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which was hosted by Nick.

