Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

Monday Jun 14, 2021
Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place at the Marget-Quetta road.
"Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device," read a statement by the ISPR.
The names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat are:
A large scale operation in the area is underway to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack, said the ISPR.
"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," said the ISPR, adding that security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives".