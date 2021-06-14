 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

A Pakistani soldier patrols on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Terrorists target FC troops at Marget-Quetta road. 
  •  Large-scale operation underway in the area to hunt militants, says ISPR. 
  • "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," says ISPR.

Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred when an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place at the Marget-Quetta road. 

"Terrorists targeted the Frontier Corps troops, employed for the security of the Marget Mines on the Marget-Quetta road using improvised explosive device," read a statement by the ISPR. 

The names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat are:

  • Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat.
  • Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari.
  • Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan.
  • Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

A large scale operation in the area is underway to hunt the terrorists responsible for the attack, said the ISPR. 

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," said the ISPR, adding that security forces are determined to "neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives".

More From Pakistan:

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers
Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt

Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt
SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province

SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province
FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties

FM Qureshi, Lavrov stress on importance of stronger Pak-Russia ties
Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan

Aeronautical engineer who studied in China ends up selling juice in Pakistan
Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi

Peace in Afghanistan a shared responsibility; Pakistan should not be blamed for mistakes: FM Qureshi
Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown
Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani
Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission

Gujranwala man brutally beats wife for spending money without permission
Letting overseas Pakistanis vote via internet will compromise confidentiality: Kunwar Dilshad

Letting overseas Pakistanis vote via internet will compromise confidentiality: Kunwar Dilshad
Only surviving son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza passes away in US

Only surviving son of Pakistan’s first president Iskandar Mirza passes away in US
Political tightropes

Political tightropes

Latest

view all