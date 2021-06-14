 
Monday Jun 14 2021
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet. Photo: File

  • Cabinet to give approval to appointment of member planning at the Heavy Industries Taxila.
  • Cabinet will also approve the Economic Coordination Committee's decisions taken on June 2.
  • Cabinet to discuss transfer of prisoner Mohammad Owais from Pakistan to Norway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday where members are expected to discuss an agenda comprising 15 points. 

Sources said the prime minister and the cabinet will hold a meeting at the PM House where they will discuss the appointment of private members in the Pakistan Postal Management Board. Sources confirmed that the cabinet will also approve the appointment of the member planning at the Heavy Industries Taxila.

Officials, privy to the development also said the cabinet will approve setting up a Coast Guards Foundation and will take up the issue of the transfer of prisoner Mohammad Owais from Pakistan to Norway.

The cabinet  is also expected to approve the Economic Coordination Committee's decisions that were made on June 2.

Read more: Cabinet approves forming committee to review ban on TLP, says Fawad

In the meeting, the ECC had approved a proposal for the re-opening of the Kohat oil depot under the inland freight equalisation margin mechanism.

The re-opening of the depot will add approximately 2,000 kilo litres to the country’s storage capacity, according to the ECC meeting presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The ECC had also approved Rs4.52 billion grants for pension support on the request of the ministry of overseas Pakistanis and human resource development and sought proposals to change oil refineries policy.

The ECC had also approved the summary moved by the ministry of energy (petroleum division) for the revalidation of the ECC approval for exploration activities in Block-8 Iraq by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). Government allowed PPL to undertake the committed exploration activities with a minimum financial obligation of $100 million in 2012, out of which $77.6 million have already have been invested. ECC allowed the revalidation with the direction to the PPL board to revalidate feasibility of investment.

