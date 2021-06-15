Karachiites, brace yourselves for first spell of monsoon rains this week

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts first spell of monsoon rains for Karachi and rest of Sindh.

Moist currents from North Arabian Sea likely to penetrate in Sindh from June 16 and cause rains in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi, says Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfraz.

Loosely-structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm, PMD officials warn.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi on Thursday and Friday.



Karachi may receive light to moderate rain following a dust and thunderstorm from Thursday evening to Friday night under the influence of a pre-monsoon system, PMD said.

Moderate to heavy rain is also expected in other districts of Sindh from Wednesday to Saturday.

Read more: Current monsoon may bring more rains to Karachi than usual: Met

“Moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh from June 16 and cause rains in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi. This is a pre-monsoon system that would result in light to moderate rain in Karachi from June 17 and 18, while moderate to heavy rains are expected in different cities and districts of the province from June 16 to 19, 2021,” said Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

PMD's weather advisory says dust/thunderstorm with rain is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17.

Similarly, the advisory said, dust/thunderstorm with rain with few moderate to heavy falls, especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts) is expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June.

“Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm rain on 17-18 June,” the weather advisory added.

PSL 6: What's the weather going to be like during matches in Abu Dhabi?

PMD officials said the pre-monsoon system was likely to subside the hot spell in central and upper Sindh, while low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

“Loosely-structured huts and billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm,” PMD officials warned.