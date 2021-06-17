 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson replaces 'Star Wars' actress in new film starring Sean Penn

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Dakota Johnson replaces Star Wars actress in new film starring Sean Penn

Dakota Johnson has replaced Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley in an upcoming film also featuring Sean Penn.

According to a report, Johnson and Penn will star in "Daddio" directed and written by Christy Hall.

"Daddio" tells the story of a young woman who jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi after landing in New York City.

"The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night, striking up the most unexpected conversation," according to the synopsis.

"What begins as amusing chit-chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful, then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability."

