Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Opposition decides to withdraw no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri during a NA session. Photo: File
  • Opposition had filed a no-confidence motion against Suri last week. 
  • Speaker Asad Qaiser assures Opposition action will be taken against anyone who uses 'unparliamentary' language. 
  • National Assembly sessions over the past three days have been marred by brawls and exchanges of abuse between the government and Opposition lawmakers. 

ISLAMABAD: The joint Opposition has decided to withdraw its no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, confirmed sources. 

The Opposition has accepted the government's request and will submit an application today (Thursday) to withdraw the motion against Suri, the sources added.

The National Assembly sessions over the past three days have been marred by brawls and exchanges of abuse between the government and opposition lawmakers. 

However, on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, resumed his speech and was not interrupted by PTI lawmakers as he lashed out at the government. 

The Opposition had filed a no-confidence resolution against the deputy speaker last week. 

The former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said during today's session of the National Assembly, the Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker to register its protest. 

In response, the speaker said the honour of the leader of the house, the leader of the Opposition, and every lawmaker will be upheld. 

"Action will be taken against anyone who uses unparliamentary language," he said. 

Ashraf, after meeting PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, later said the Opposition had filed the no-confidence motion against Suri due to the "hasty legislative" process that had been undertaken under the deputy speaker's supervision. 

"If the government withdraws the legislation, we will also withdraw the no-confidence motion," he added. 

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the Opposition's move to retract from filing a no-confidence motion against Suri, adding that the Opposition will now target the speaker. 

She said the Opposition had taken back the motion against the deputy speaker to submit a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser. 

Opposition files no-confidence motion against Qasim Suri

The Opposition had, last week, filed a no-confidence motion against Suri at the National Assembly Secretariat.

According to Geo News correspondent Asif Bashir Chaudhry, an extraordinary parliamentary session had taken place, where 80 items on the agenda were bulldozed and a record 21 bills passed.

The Opposition had tried their best to have their voices heard — they identified the lack of quorum, surrounded the speaker dias, and protested, but despite all that, the "rules were suspended" and the items passed one after the other, the correspondent had said.

After a walk-out from the session, the Opposition had filed a no-confidence motion against Suri under Rule 12 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

