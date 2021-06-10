 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Opposition files no-confidence motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The Opposition on Thursday filed a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

According to Geo News correspondent Asif Bashir Chaudhry, an unusual parliamentary session took place today, where 80 items on the agenda were bulldozed and 21 items passed.

The Opposition tried their best to have their voices heard — they identified the lack of quorum, surrounded the speaker dias, and protested, but despite all that, the "rules were suspended" and the items passed one after the other, said the correspondent.

After a walk-out from the session, the Opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Suri under Rule 12 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly.

The motion states that all the legislation passed today was done so in an illegal manner and that the voices of the people were supressed as the Opposition was not allowed to speak.

It further states that a person, for whose case a court stay order has been issued, does not have the right to occupy the deputy speaker's seat.

In addition, it says that the deputy speaker had demonstrated a clear bias towards the government.


More to follow.


