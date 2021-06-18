Eddie Hall prepares for a bout with Game of Thrones' Hafthor Bjornsson

Eddie Hall - World’s Strongest Man winner - gave a progress update on his preparation to his bout with rival Hafthor Bjornsson.

The British former professional strongman, in his recent Instagram upload, revealed a massive weight drop from 196kg to 158kg.

Eddie Hall looks smashing in a side-by-side image he posted to his page, looking almost unrecognisable from his strongman days.

Eddie’s remarkable transformation is a surprise, but not a shock as it was clear he would have to cut down massively to aid his cardiovascular and muscular endurance in the lead up to his bout with rival Hafthor Bjornsson.



Before his strongman career, Eddie was a successful competitive swimmer.

On he other hand, Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', has also dropped more than 100 pounds ahead of the match.

The Icelandic actor and strongman will reportedly take on his British rival in September, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

The 32-year-old actor, who is also one of the most successful strongman competitors, shared his dramatic weight loss with a picture on Instagram alongside a caption that included: "From 205kg to 155kg."

Bjornsson retired from competition in November after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th consecutive year. He won World's Strongest Man in 2018.

Bjornsson aka The Mountain's rival Eddi Hall won the World's Strongest Man 2017 competition. He has also won the UK's Strongest Man and England's Strongest Man competitions multiple times.