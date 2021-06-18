15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director

A view of the Pavilion End Club premises during the the anti-encroachment operation at Aladdin Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, on June 15, 2021. — Online photo by Sabir Mazhar

15% anti-encroachment operation at Aladdin Park and Pavilion End Club complete, Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui says.

In other activity, six shops, eight warehouses and seven rooms demolished, along with three acres of KDA land recovered.

Operation against illegally established marriage halls at KDA Officers Club on Kashmir Road also underway.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui has submitted a report in the Supreme Court regarding the operation against encroachments in Karachi.



Speaking to the media on Friday, Siddiqui said that instructions given by the Supreme Court are being followed and a report has been submitted on the operations carried out against encroachments at Aladdin Park, Kashmir Road Complex and on various stormwater drains.

He said that action was taken against encroachments on ST-14 plots, besides six shops, eight warehouses and seven rooms demolished.

According to Siddiqui, three acres of KDA land was also recovered. This was park land and it has been demarcated.

Providing an update on the operation at Aladdin Park, the senior director said that the work to demolish the shopping mall at Aladdin Park is still underway.



Clashes erupt between police, protesters as anti-encroachment drive at Karachi's Aladdin Park begins

With the use of heavy machinery, 15% of the encroachments have been demolished at the park premises and Pavilion End Club. Shops inside the shopping mall are still being demolished while the club's gate, security outposts and walls have been taken down.

"The entire operation can take several weeks to complete," he said.

Siddiqui said that an operation against encroachments was also underway at the KDA Officers Club on Kashmir Road where illegally established marriage halls were being demolished.