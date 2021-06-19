 
Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod

Music icon Harry styles put his physique on display while enjoying a shower right next to the beach in the Tuscany town of Porto Ercole on Friday.

The former One Direction star looked amazing as he showed off his heavily inked bod, featuring dozens of tattoos, which the singer/actor had to cover for his first starring role in the film "Don't Worry Darling."

Harry was spotted having fun at the beach alone after wrapping his movie "My Policeman" in Venice earlier this week. The Amazon project had him filming all over England.

He's the lead in a film that's an adaption of the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts, playing a policeman named Tom, who is involved in a love triangle between school teacher Marion (played by "The Crown" star Emma Corrin) and a museum curator Patrick (played by English actor David Dawson).

Harry Styles will dance the night away when he jump starts his "Presents Love" tour with Jenny Lewis on August 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. 

