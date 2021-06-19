Meghan snubbed Sophie Wessex when she offered to help her amid royal fiasco

Sophie Wessex revealed by the Countess of Wessex that she had lengthy talks with Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle dismissed all offers of help extended by Sophie Wessex regarding the adjustment she needed to gel in with the royal family.

When Prince Harry was snubbed by Sophie, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, it was revealed by the Countess of Wessex that she had lengthy talks with her nephew.

Royal commentator Rebecca English tweeted: “I have been told that Kate — and the Countess of Wessex — both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess [of Sussex] particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. “But they were both rebuffed.”

In the ITV documentary, Meghan raised eyebrows when she said, “Not many people ask if I’m OK”, before she tearfully added that she was “not OK” in the media spotlight, dubbing the traditional stiff upper lip often associated with the royal family “internally damaging."

The Duchess's statement was treated as the first indication that Harry and Meghan are about to leave the royal family.

In April 2019, royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed, “According to sources, the Queen has earmarked Sophie as a royal mentor for Meghan. The two spent time together at Royal Ascot last year and are understood to get along well."