 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Explainer: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, June 9, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, June 9, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

As of Saturday, 3,379,444 Pakistanis have been fully immunised against the coronavirus, after being administered a single or double-dose vaccine.

But those with their vaccination certificates are now asking: what next? How long will the immunity last? Do we need a third or booster shot? If yes, then when?

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said in April that people will likely need a booster dose of their vaccine after six months to one year of getting fully vaccinated.

“A scenario is that there will likely be a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,” Bourla told CNBC on April 1.

His company has also been conducting tests since February to determine the need for a third dose.

Related items

Separately, Yin Weidong, the head of China's Sinovac, told China Central Television last week that during second phase trials of the drug, it was observed that when volunteers were given a third shot of Sinovac, after three to six months, the antibody response soared tenfold in a week and twenty-fold in 15 days.

However, he added that more studies will need to be conducted to determine the need for a third dose.

Even in the United Kingdom, government officials are examining the possibility of giving a third jab before winter.

Last month, Britain launched a study to explore the option of a booster shot, reported Reuters. For this, a trial is being conducted and so far 3,000 participants have been recruited to look at seven different COVID-19 shots.

Initial findings, as per Reuters, are expected in September.

More From Health:

Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pressure on coronavirus vaccine supplies to ease next week: Dr Faisal Sultan
Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months

Pakistan reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in almost three months
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year
UAE starts Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine trial for children under 18

UAE starts Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine trial for children under 18
Arthritis drug shows promise against severe Covid: study

Arthritis drug shows promise against severe Covid: study
Pakistan's number of active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 for first time since March 24

Pakistan's number of active coronavirus cases less than 40,000 for first time since March 24
A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: study

A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: study
Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms

Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms
Pakistan will allow anyone 18, older to get AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan will allow anyone 18, older to get AstraZeneca vaccine
Gasping for oxygen in Bolivian city battling Covid

Gasping for oxygen in Bolivian city battling Covid
Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown
G7 summit: World leaders promise 1b coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations

G7 summit: World leaders promise 1b coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations

Latest

view all