Police arrest Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, son from Mianwali

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman responds to accusations in a video message. Photo: File
  • Student had claimed Rehman sexually assaulted him and the cleric's son had started blackmailing and threatening to kill him. 
  • "If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said. 
  • Rehman had been fired from the madrassa where he worked after the video went viral. 

Police have arrested former JUI leader Mufti Aziz ur Rehman and his son from Mianwali for their involvement in a sexual abuse case.

A video featuring Rehman went viral on social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student. 

The student had said Rehman sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the survivor had said.

Rehman and his sons fled after police registered a case against them and conducted raids to arrest the suspects.

The superintendent of the madrassa, where Rehman worked, had said that the cleric had been fired after the video went viral. 

Superintendent Asadullah Farooq had said Rehman and his sons had been asked to leave the madrassa and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Meanwhile, JUI Lahore's secretary-general had also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman and that it would remain revoked till the investigation concludes.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many calling for the former JUI leader to be arrested. 

Mufti Rehman says he was 'intoxicated'

Rehman, meanwhile, had said the video was two-and-a-half years old, and that the student was being "used against" him.

"I declare on oath that I did not do such an act in my consciousness. I was given something intoxicating and I was not conscious," he had claimed in a video message. 

