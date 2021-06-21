 
Monday Jun 21 2021
FM Qureshi, Turkish counterpart discuss latest developments in Afghan peace process

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi with Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, in Antalya, on June 20, 2021. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday met with Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu wherein they exchanged views on latest developments in the Afghan peace process and withdrawal of international troops.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya.

Qureshi congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organising the forum attended by high-level global leaders.

He noted that the forum provided an excellent opportunity to discuss and to engage on various contemporary global issues.

While taking stock of the bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Turkey this year.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.

It was Foreign Minister Qureshi’s third visit to Turkey in three months upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Çavusoglu.

The frequency of high-level interaction between the two sides reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship.


