Monday Jun 21 2021
Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan

Monday Jun 21, 2021

A Reuters file photo of women wearing masks and shopping in Rawalpindi amid the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. 

  • COVID-19 death toll surges past 22,000 mark in Pakistan.
  • In the last 24 hours, 30 people have died from coronavirus, says National Command and Operation Center.
  • Pakistan reports 907 new infections, according to NCOC's latest data.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 22,000 mark after 30 fatalities were reported Monday morning, pushing the total death tally to 22,007, according to the official data provided by the National and Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

On Saturday, Pakistan reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost three months. As per the NCOC, 27 people had lost their lives to  the virus.

Read more: US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19

The last lowest daily COVID-19 death toll was recorded by the country on March 21 after 20 people died from the infection.

According to NCOC, about 34,754 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 907 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 949,175.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 2.6%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,007 and the total number of cases has reached 949,175, while 893,148 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases currently stands at 34,020.

The country is reporting a steady decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc.

Read more: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 1.9%, lowest so far this year

