pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Watch: PM Imran Khan drives around different areas of Islamabad

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove around the different areas of Islamabad on Monday, said Senator Faisal Javed. 

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is a close aide of the premier, tweeted a video of the prime minister behind the wheel, driving around the different areas of the capital.  

The senator also said that PM visited the Rairhi Baans Market, set up under the Ehsaas programme at the G-10 Markaz.

A video of the visit was also shared on social media by the PTI's accounts. 

PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol

Last month, it was the first time that PM Imran made such a visit. 

The premier had defied norms by visiting several areas of Islamabad without any protocol. He was accompanied by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali.

A video of the premier's visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He could also be seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first.

During his visit, the premier reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, and several other projects.

Read more: PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol

The prime minister spoke to different vendors and listened to their feedback. He also instructed them to strictly follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister on different developmental works, sources said.

None of the members of the cabinet or anyone from the PM's Office accompanied the premier during the short tour, sources added. 

