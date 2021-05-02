WATCH: PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol

Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the Ramadan Bazaar and driving on the roads of Islamabad. Photos: Facebook/ PTI Official

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been against the prevalent "VIP culture" in the country that people in power have been enjoying for the last several decades.

On Sunday, in the same spirit, the premier defied the norms and visited several areas of Islamabad without any protocol. He was accompanied by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali.

A video of the premier's visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He could also be seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first.



During his visit, the premier reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, and several other projects.

The prime minister spoke to different vendors and listened to their feedback. He also instructed them to strictly follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister on different developmental works, sources said.

None of the members of the cabinet or anyone from the PM's Office accompanied the premier during the short tour, sources added.



