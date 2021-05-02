Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

WATCH: PM Imran Khan visits different areas of Islamabad without protocol

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday May 02, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the Ramadan Bazaar and driving on the roads of Islamabad. Photos: Facebook/ PTI Official

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been against the prevalent "VIP culture" in the country that people in power have been enjoying for the last several decades. 

On Sunday, in the same spirit, the premier defied the norms and visited several areas of Islamabad without any protocol. He was accompanied by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali.

A video of the premier's visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad. He could also be seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first. 

During his visit, the premier reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, and several other projects.

Photo: Facebook.

The prime minister spoke to different vendors and listened to their feedback. He also instructed them to strictly follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Photo: Facebook.

He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister on different developmental works, sources said.

Photo: Facebook.

None of the members of the cabinet or anyone from the PM's Office accompanied the premier during the short tour, sources added.


More From Pakistan:

PML-N, Fazlur Rehman wish to see PTI complete its 5-year tenure, PPP alleges

PML-N, Fazlur Rehman wish to see PTI complete its 5-year tenure, PPP alleges
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in Balochistan's Kech

Roshan the camel brings books to homeschooling children in Balochistan's Kech
NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources

NADRA can only issue coronavirus vaccination certificates for double-dose vaccines: sources
NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran

NCOC bans inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan, Iran
PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani

PML-N lost NA-249 by-election due to mismanagement, overconfidence: Saeed Ghani
Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31
Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections

Shahbaz Sharif rejects govt's proposal to use electronic voting machines in next elections
Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered

Lockdown in Lahore enters 2nd day as businesses and markets remain shuttered
Police book two for robbing people in online food company’s uniform

Police book two for robbing people in online food company’s uniform
Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan

Times Higher Education ranks GIK Institute top university in Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 113 more die over past 24 hours

Latest

view all