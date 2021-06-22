Gul Panra releases new Pashto song Singaar

 
Pashto folk singer Gul Panra has released a new Pashto song “Singaar Tappy” days before the happy occasion of Eidul Azha.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Gul Panra shared the news of new music with her fans. She captioned the post: "Watch full Song on YouTube #Tappy #Singaar #pashtosongs #gulpanrasongs"

Written by Fareed Khan, the Singaar Tappy song was composed by Yammi Khan. The Step One YouTube channel said the song was "recorded in peshawar mode of the song is Tappay language pashto."

Last year also, Gul Panra released her new song Stargi [eyes] in the run-up to Eidul Azha.

Gul Panra rose to immense fame with the soul-stirring and beautiful rendition of Man Amadam along with the country's one of leading singers Atif Aslam in Coke Studio's season 8. Earlier, she was popular among the Pashto-speaking fans. One of her Pashto songs "Janan De Janaan" also earned applause and appreciation from music lovers.

Gul Panra time and again treats her fans to smashing photos and videos on social media apps including TikTok.

Check out Gul Panra's latest release here. 



