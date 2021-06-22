Pakistan revises guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. -REUTERS

Pakistan reaches agreement with Pfizer for 13 million doses.

Two-dose Chinese vaccines will be given with a six-week gap now.

Officials confirm change in guidelines was due to shortage of jabs.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised the guidelines for the two-dose Chinese vaccines, increasing the gap between the doses to six weeks.

The two-dose SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines were initially given with a four-week gap which has now been increased to six weeks.

Commenting on the development, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told The News that plenty of Sinovac doses were available in the country, while more were coming.

When asked whether the change is to overcome the shortage, the SAPM said, “It would provide some flexibility in timing. Will help in some situations.”

Meanwhile, a senior official of the health ministry confided to the publication that shortage of vaccines was the main reason behind enhancing the gap between the two doses and claimed: "that instead of decreasing efficacy, a delayed second dose could provide immunity."



“The delayed second dose gives better immune response in general. China has successfully experienced that,” the official claimed.

Pakistan faced a shortage of vaccines last week and vaccination had to to be stopped in various cities till a fresh shipment of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac arrived Sunday.

Pfizer vaccine

Pakistan has reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for supplying 13 million doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine by the end of July 2021.

Sputnik V

Similarly, Pakistan is also in the final stages of procuring 10 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V. Its shipment is likely to reach Pakistan by the end of the current month or the first week of July.