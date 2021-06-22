 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
Anya Taylor Joy saves Cara Delevigne from wardrobe malfunction

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Anya Taylor Joy had Cara Delevigne’s back as she prevented a wardrobe malfunction at the Dior fashion show.

The supermodel shared a video on Instagram featuring the Queen’s Gambit star fixing up her dress.

"Find people that will tell you when you have something in your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear," she captioned the post. 

She also shared an important message regarding female friendships. 

"Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked. Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste."

Take a look:



