‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic royal exit is about to hit the silver screens.



The much-anticipated and highly controversial Lifetime TV movie surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has finally released its trailer.

Titled, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the trailer shows Jordan Dean’s Prince Harry and Sydney Morton’s Meghan Markle discussing the press intrusion in their lives.

“I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it,” Harry’s character says in the clip.

“I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can’t lose you,” replies Meghan.

The logline for the film states: “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”



“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties,” it adds.

This is the third movie by Lifetime encircling the lives of Harry and Meghan, with the first released in 2018, titled Harry & Meghan and the one released in 2019 called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.