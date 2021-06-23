 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’: Trailer released for controversial Sussex film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic royal exit is about to hit the silver screens.

The much-anticipated and highly controversial Lifetime TV movie surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has finally released its trailer.

Titled, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the trailer shows Jordan Dean’s Prince Harry and Sydney Morton’s Meghan Markle discussing the press intrusion in their lives.

“I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it,” Harry’s character says in the clip.

“I am the person who is strong and gets things right. I can’t lose you,” replies Meghan.

The logline for the film states: “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties,” it adds.

This is the third movie by Lifetime encircling the lives of Harry and Meghan, with the first released in 2018, titled Harry & Meghan and the one released in 2019 called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday

Gigi Hadid sends love to brother Anwar Hadid on his 22nd birthday
Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men

Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin slam family court system, claiming its ‘sexist’ against men
Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Queen Elizabeth may ‘break her silence’ as Harry and Meghan ‘cross the line’

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'

Meghan and Harry not able to shun royal ties whether they 'like it or not'
Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST

Disney rejected Michael Jackson’s request of contributing to ‘Notre Dame’ OST
Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation

Michael B. Jordan apologises over allegations of cultural appropriation
Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Anya Taylor-Joy was ‘devastated’ hours before her debut film premiered

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months

Prince Harry, William gearing up for showdown ahead of first meeting in months
Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan

Queen says she will use 'final trump card' to send major warning to Harry, Meghan
Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez not interested in dating anyone after Jennifer Lopez split
William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana

William and Harry are breaking the promise they made to late mum Princess Diana

Latest

view all