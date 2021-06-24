 
Scooter Braun ‘regrets’ high-profile row with Taylor Swift: ‘It makes me sad’

American record executive Scooter Braun is opening up about his feud with Taylor Swift and his regrets about the entire fiasco.

A quick recap: Swift has been re-recording her past releases after Braun bought the rights to her first six albums in 2019, leading to high-profile row that went on for an extensive period.

Now, in an interview with Variety, Braun has expressed regret over the entire fiasco and also about the way that the Red singer reacted to his acquisition.

"It makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal. All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” he said.

"I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA, but her team refused,” he added.

"It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best,” he continued.

"The thing that struck me the worst is the word ‘bully’. I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding,” he added.

