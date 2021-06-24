 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston says she is learning to appreciate the little things in life

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

American actor Jennifer Aniston is opening up about being content with where she is right now.

During an interview with People magazine, the Friends alum, 52, said she is learning to appreciate the little things in life, like watching the sunset each day.

"It's my favorite moment. I wish we could freeze time in that magic hour because there's a lot of taking it all in, the appreciation of the day and what's happening,” she said.

Talking about how she connects to her spiritual side, Aniston said: "For me, I meditate every day - and sitting quietly, writing. That's enough. And any kind of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it - but I do."

Asked how she would describe her life presently, Aniston said: “I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

Getting back to the sunsets, Aniston said: "It's so simple. There's no real markers for it, but there are just moments where you just feel ... ahhhh.” 

