Rights groups want PM Imran Khan to apologise for his comments on women's dressing

Rights bodies slam Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on women's attire.

Civil society and women's rights groups and individuals will organise a protest on Saturday, June 26.

HRCP, Aurat March, Tehreek-e-Niswan, Women's Action Forum and other civil society groups to address joint press conference today

KARACHI: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and other civil society groups want Prime Minister Imran Khan to publically apologise for his comments linking a woman's way of dressing to the incidence of sexual violence in Pakistan.



They plan to hold protests for this in Karachi. Senior members of the HRCP, Aurat March, Tehreek-e-Niswan, the Women's Action Forum and other civil society groups will address a joint press conference today (Thursday) at the Karachi Press Club, The News reported.

A day earlier, a large number of civil society and women's rights activists attended a protest that demanded PM Khan tender an apology for his "anti-women" remarks in which he links a woman's dressing with a man's temptation.

Home-based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) organised the protest outside KPC. Rights activists Karamat Ali, Qazi Khizer, Zehra Khan, Nasir Mansoor, Fahim Siddiqi, Saeed Baloch and others spoke to the protestors.

The speakers said that the anti-women remarks of the prime minister show his reactionary mindset.

