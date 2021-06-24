Gas cut is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry: KATI president

KARACHI: Karachi's Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has termed the sudden cut off in gas supply as a conspiracy against Karachi's industry.



Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Kati President Saleem-uz-Zaman raised the question that if there is a shortage of gas in the whole country, why are cuts only being made for Karachi's industries.

He said that the sudden announcement of gas being cut off for industries is a conspiracy against Karachi's industry, adding that the government could not import LNG on time which led to the crisis.

The Kati president called for the gas cut to be divided equally across the country.

He said industries in Karachi were committed a supply of 200 mmcf RLNG, questioning what will happen to them now.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parlia­mentarians Central Information Secretary and Member National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri, too, spoke against the cut in gas supply.



"Sindh should get its required share of gas as per Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan," she wrote on Twitter, with a video message.

She said the federal government is depriving Sindh of its constitutional right yet again.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) asked industrial units from non-export sectors to curtail their gas consumption by 100% starting Tuesday, June 22, till further notice. “This is being done in the greater interest of the general public,” it said in a letter to the industrial associations.

SSGC attributed the shutdown to ‘severe’ shortage in gas supply from fields. One of its major fields Kunar Pasaki Deep is on annual turnaround for 21 days.