 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

CNG stations in Sindh to remain closed for a week from today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

KARACHI: CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for a week starting today, announced the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) amid a shortage in supply.

CNG stations will re-open from 8am on Tuesday, June 29.

Sameer Najam Al Hussain, the coordinator of the Sindh zone of the All Pakistan CNG Association, says the decision comes after they received a notification of gas supply closure for an indefinite period.

Read more: After new LNG taxes in budget 2021, CNG price expected to jack up to Rs9/kg in Pakistan

The 2021-22 budget recently gave rise to concerns about a price hike for CNG due to a proposed general sales tax on LNG by the government. The All Pakistan CNG Association said the imposition of new and additional taxes of LNG will increase the price of CNG from Rs6 to Rs9 per kilogramme.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: 400 traffic cops not carrying out their patrolling jobs

Karachi: 400 traffic cops not carrying out their patrolling jobs

Pakistan had to opt for IMF programme because PML-N left deficit of billion of dollars behind: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan had to opt for IMF programme because PML-N left deficit of billion of dollars behind: Shaukat Tarin

Usman Khan Kakar’s autopsy reveals no sign of torture

Usman Khan Kakar’s autopsy reveals no sign of torture
Pakistan ready to be US partner for peace in Afghanistan, writes PM Imran Khan in Washington Post op-ed

Pakistan ready to be US partner for peace in Afghanistan, writes PM Imran Khan in Washington Post op-ed
Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months

Pakistan reports major decrease in coronavirus cases, records lowest positivity rate in eight months
PIA to get two new aircraft from Irish aviation company

PIA to get two new aircraft from Irish aviation company
Karachi: Four cops booked for allegedly shooting, injuring two students at Super Highway

Karachi: Four cops booked for allegedly shooting, injuring two students at Super Highway
Watch: Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 68th birthday

Watch: Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 68th birthday
Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional issues

Gen Bajwa, Azerbaijan president discuss military cooperation, regional issues
Coronavirus: PIA given green light to resume flights to Canada

Coronavirus: PIA given green light to resume flights to Canada
Karachi police detain multiple for protesting against Gujjar Nullah evictions outside Bilawal House

Karachi police detain multiple for protesting against Gujjar Nullah evictions outside Bilawal House
If a woman will wear very few clothes, it will have an impact on men, says PM Imran Khan

If a woman will wear very few clothes, it will have an impact on men, says PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all