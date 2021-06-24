 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women

American actor Scarlett Johansson is opening up about the upcoming Black Widow prequel.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Avengers: Endgame actor spoke about the relationship she shares with her on-screen sister Florence Pugh in the upcoming Marvel flick.

Johansson while speaking about her character Natasha Romanoff’s evolving friendship with Yelena Belova [Pugh’s character], said: “I guess what I would say is that the story of two women competing against one another and trying to take each other down and sort of dethrone one another felt uninteresting.”

“It just didn’t feel like what I wanted to explore and I think what, really, audiences wanted to see,” shared Johansson.

“I have a lot of empathy for that relationship and for both of those characters’ history and trauma, and that shared history, as dark as it is, brings them together and there’s a lot of love between them,” she added.

