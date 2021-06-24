Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'

American singer Britney Spears claims the infamous conservatorship does not allow the pop star to have any more children.

Speaking in the court alongside her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, Spears revealed that she has been suffering for 13 years and wants to finally start a family of her own.



"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.



Britney, who already shares sons Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline says she wants to have another baby. The 39-year-old is currently dating model Sam Asghari.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do," concluded Britney.

