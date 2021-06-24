 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: I deserve to have a life!
Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'

American singer Britney Spears claims the infamous conservatorship does not allow the pop star to have any more children.

Speaking in the court alongside her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, Spears revealed that she has been suffering for 13 years and wants to finally start a family of her own.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.

Britney, who already shares sons Jayden, 14, and Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline says she wants to have another baby. The 39-year-old is currently dating model Sam Asghari.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life! I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and do what I want to do," concluded Britney.

More From Entertainment:

Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women
Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan, Harry denied using 'Earl of Dumbarton' title for Archie as it contained 'dumb'

Meghan, Harry denied using 'Earl of Dumbarton' title for Archie as it contained 'dumb'
Britney Spears rails against father Jamie Spears, calling him a ‘trafficker’

Britney Spears rails against father Jamie Spears, calling him a ‘trafficker’

Khloé Kardashian sick of Tristan Thompson's 'empty promises,' says source

Khloé Kardashian sick of Tristan Thompson's 'empty promises,' says source

Lisa Kudrow looks back at ‘Fraiser’ dismissal before she shot to fame with ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow looks back at ‘Fraiser’ dismissal before she shot to fame with ‘Friends’
Prince Charles left 'shell-shocked' after Harry and William spat turns ugly

Prince Charles left 'shell-shocked' after Harry and William spat turns ugly

Latest

view all