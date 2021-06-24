 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song after Tristan Thompson split

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigos breakup song after Tristan Thompson split
Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian is trying hard to move on after her devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson.

The couple, that got back together last fall, has split again due to Thompson's frequent infidelity. The two share three-year-old daughter True together.

Sources have revealed that Khloe is finally beginning to move on from the NBC player and "is done falling for Tristan's empty promises."

In a recent Instagram Story, the Kardashian sister was spotted hitting the gym and working out to Olivia Rodrigo's famous breakup song, titled Happier.

"She's beautiful/She looks kind/She probably gives you butterflies," fans can hear the artist sing in the background.

Take a look:

Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigos breakup song after Tristan Thompson split


More From Entertainment:

John Cena shares how he got into fist fight on brother's wedding

John Cena shares how he got into fist fight on brother's wedding
Meghan Markle's bullying allegations left Prince William in fits of rage

Meghan Markle's bullying allegations left Prince William in fits of rage

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she rejected SNL audition before Friends

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she rejected SNL audition before Friends
Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'

Britney Spears not allowed to have children during conservatorship: 'I deserve to have a life!'
Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Elizabeth Olsen looks back at ‘terrible’ audition for ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys role

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Palace finally aligned with Harry, Meghan’s racism claims: ‘We must do more’

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women

Scarlett Johansson on how ‘Black Widow’ is a representation of friendship for women
Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Prince Harry will be desperate to 'get back to Meghan' when he visits UK next week

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth gives subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan, Harry denied using 'Earl of Dumbarton' title for Archie as it contained 'dumb'

Meghan, Harry denied using 'Earl of Dumbarton' title for Archie as it contained 'dumb'

Latest

view all