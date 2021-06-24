Khloe Kardashian exercises to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup song after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian is trying hard to move on after her devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson.

The couple, that got back together last fall, has split again due to Thompson's frequent infidelity. The two share three-year-old daughter True together.

Sources have revealed that Khloe is finally beginning to move on from the NBC player and "is done falling for Tristan's empty promises."

In a recent Instagram Story, the Kardashian sister was spotted hitting the gym and working out to Olivia Rodrigo's famous breakup song, titled Happier.

"She's beautiful/She looks kind/She probably gives you butterflies," fans can hear the artist sing in the background.



Take a look:



