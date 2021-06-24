Maulana Fazlur Rehman tests negative for COVID-19

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has tested negative for coronavirus, party sources announced on Thursday.

Per a JUI-F spokesperson, Fazl had to undergo a coronavirus test after he felt unwell a day ago, adding that the party chief is feeling better now.

It should be recalled that back in March, Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. His test, however, turned out to be negative. Doctors had advised him to rest.