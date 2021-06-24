 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Maulana Fazlur Rehman tests negative for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File
  • Fazlur Rehman tests negative for COVID-19 test.
  • Party spokesperson says Fazl had been feeling unwell a day ago after which he had to take the test.
  • Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test in March too after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. 

KARACHI:  Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has tested negative for coronavirus, party sources announced on Thursday. 

Per a JUI-F spokesperson, Fazl had to undergo a coronavirus test after he felt unwell a day ago, adding that the party chief is feeling better now.

It should be recalled that back in March, Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. His test, however, turned out to be negative. Doctors had advised him to rest. 

More From Pakistan:

After 250 tolas of gold stolen from Karachi bank, probe finds 7 more lockers looted

After 250 tolas of gold stolen from Karachi bank, probe finds 7 more lockers looted
Germany acknowledges Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in region

Germany acknowledges Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in region
Sajid Sadpara to summit K2 in search of Ali Sadpara's dead body, make documentary

Sajid Sadpara to summit K2 in search of Ali Sadpara's dead body, make documentary
PM Imran Khan asks Bill Gates to set up Microsoft 'incubation' lab in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan asks Bill Gates to set up Microsoft 'incubation' lab in Pakistan
Khawaja Asif released on bail in assets beyond means case

Khawaja Asif released on bail in assets beyond means case
Facebook launches financial education initiative for women-led businesses in Pakistan

Facebook launches financial education initiative for women-led businesses in Pakistan
Nawaz's pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield corruption references dismissed by IHC

Nawaz's pleas in Al Azizia, Avenfield corruption references dismissed by IHC
Last supermoon of 2021, the 'strawberry' moon, to be visible in Karachi tonight

Last supermoon of 2021, the 'strawberry' moon, to be visible in Karachi tonight
Johar Town blast: Suspect arrested from Lahore airport by intelligence agencies

Johar Town blast: Suspect arrested from Lahore airport by intelligence agencies
Who won Geo.tv's Summer Drinks competition?

Who won Geo.tv's Summer Drinks competition?
Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike

Faction of Oil Tankers Association announces countrywide strike
Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan

Rising Afghan violence could strengthen ‘spoilers’: Pakistan

Latest

view all