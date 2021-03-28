Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever

Maryam Nawaz suffering from high fever: PML-N

JUI-F chief Fazl has contracted fever, is resting at the moment: party sources

Fazl and Maryam both suspend political activities for the next few days



PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were reportedly unwell on Sunday, with both catching a fever.



Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been suffering from a fever for the past two days," said JUI-F sources. "He is currently at his Dera Ismail Khan residence."

Sources said the JUI-F chief had gotten himself tested for coronavirus and the result came back negative.



"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suspended political activities [for the time being] as he is unwell," said sources. "Doctors have advised him to rest."

On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz too has contracted "high fever" and is experiencing severe pain in her throat, said the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.



"Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities for four days," she said in a statement. "She has also gotten herself tested for coronavirus."

Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader has been told by doctors to rest, adding that she attended a Lahore High Court hearing the other day despite being sick.



