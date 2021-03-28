Maryam Nawaz, Fazl suspend political activities after contracting fever

Sunday Mar 28, 2021
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were reportedly unwell on Sunday, with both catching a fever.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been suffering from a fever for the past two days," said JUI-F sources. "He is currently at his Dera Ismail Khan residence."
Sources said the JUI-F chief had gotten himself tested for coronavirus and the result came back negative.
"Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suspended political activities [for the time being] as he is unwell," said sources. "Doctors have advised him to rest."
On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz too has contracted "high fever" and is experiencing severe pain in her throat, said the party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.
"Maryam Nawaz has suspended her political activities for four days," she said in a statement. "She has also gotten herself tested for coronavirus."
Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader has been told by doctors to rest, adding that she attended a Lahore High Court hearing the other day despite being sick.
The development takes place at a time when Pakistan is, yet again, experiencing a surge in the coronavirus cases as the third wave of the infection continues to grip the country.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported — for the third time in a row — over 4,000 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.
Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday after which the discovery of news cases pushed the positivity ratio in the country to 10.4%.
Several areas of Pakistan have taken precautionary steps as the third wave of the virus continues to grip the country. Schools in Punjab, KP and some other cities remain closed till April 11 as the government attempts to stem the spread of the virus.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after he got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said the premier had a slight cough and fever.
He had prayed for the quick recovery of the premier and said updates on his health will be provided in future.