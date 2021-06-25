 
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams wishes death upon Britney Spears' parents amid conservatorship battle

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Wendy Williams did not hold back when it came to giving her two cents on Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

On her eponymous talk show she left the audience gasping when she said that the Toxic singer's parents Jamie and Lynne Spears deserved death for their part in Britney's conservatorship battle. 

"How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them," she said which left the audience gasping. 

The pop icon testified before the Los Angeles court on Wednesday in reference to her conservatorship that has been controlling her life and finances since 2008.

According to a report by The Independent, Britney said: “All I would honestly like is to sue my family [and] share my story with the world.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.”

“I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” said the singer in her 24-minute statement.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand percent,” she said about her father, who retains control of her estate along with Bessemer Trust.

She also added that she was forced to ingest lithium: “It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months... I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.”

“I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant, but [my team doesn’t] want me to have any more children,

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life,” she said. 

