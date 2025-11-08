Russell Crowe shares how he dropped nearly 60 pounds in a year

Russell Crowe opens up about dramatic weight loss at 61

Russell Crowe has revealed how he lost nearly 60 pounds over the past year.

The Oscar-winning actor shared the major progress on the November 6 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, reflecting on his health and life after filming his latest movie, Nuremberg.

Crowe, 61, plays Nazi politician Hermann Göring in the film about the post–World War II trials. After wrapping production, he weighed 126 kilos (277 lbs.), but now he’s down to 100.9 kilos (222 lbs.).

He has credited cutting back on alcohol with much of the change. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink. It’s my cultural heritage and my goddamn right, Joe,” he told Rogan.

Yet as he’s gotten older, Crowe says he’s become more mindful. “If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks anymore.”

Crowe also credited medical support for helping him stay active, including the injections he received through the health platform Ways2Well to ease chronic injuries in his shoulders and knees.

“A year ago I had big thick bands of arthritis, and now it’s lessened by about 70%. On one area in my right shoulder, probably by about 90%,” he said.

He described his recovery as “rock and roll” but emphasises he’s taking it slow. “What I want to do is make all these changes long-term.

The actor acknowledged that at 61, injuries are inevitable, but his approach is sustainable. “I’m still picking up injuries because I’ve got to face the fact I’m 61,” he said.