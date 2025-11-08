Sydney Sweeney reveals risky life experience

Sydney Sweeney talks about drinking and skydiving

Sydney Sweeney just revealed that she feared she would throw up mid-air after she spent the night drinking before going skydiving just three hours after.

Telling Stephen Colbert she was “terrified” but was determined to try something new, the 28-year-old Euphoria actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and spoke of her skydiving experience.

Stephen then showed a picture of Sydney mid-jump during the show, screaming as she fell through the air with a skydiving instructor strapped to her back.

He asked: “Why would you do this? Do you like heights?”

Sydney replied: “No, I’m scared of heights,” labelling the experience as “terrifying.”

When Stephen asked why she decided to go, she explained she was in a “year of trying new things”, adding: “So I decided to jump out of a plane!”

Stephen then asked how she had prepared for the jump.

Sydney said: “I went with my cousins to a town which is, like, three bars and one church, and we went barhopping until 3am. And then I went skydiving at six.”

The host was flabbergasted and asked if she had still been drunk.

Sydney confessed: “I was a little worried stuff would come out – (that) I would not be the only thing falling out of the sky.”

Despite her nerves, she said the jump was “a blast” adding, “I was hypnotised by the sight of all the farmland parcels below.”

Sydney Sweeney also mentioned she had leapt over a lake, with Stephen replying: “If you hit a lake at terminal velocity it still doesn’t go well.”