Kim Kardashian claps back at haters of ‘All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian hits back at critics of ‘All’s Fair’

Kim Kardashian just called out the haters of her new Hulu legal drama All’s Fair.

Sharing a series of social media posts that both acknowledged and mocked the show’s harshest reviews the 45-year-old reality star, who plays lawyer Allura Grant in the series, posted them on her official Instagram following All’s Fair’s debut earlier in the week.

The show, created by Ryan Murphy, also stars Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor.

It is a show about a group of women who leave a male-dominated law firm to start their own practice.

Kim began her post with a photo of herself wearing a purple fur-trimmed crop top before sharing an image of her and Ryan.

She then uploaded a screenshot of a tweet showing the show’s Rotten Tomatoes score for the show sitting at 0%, alongside a fan’s response that read: “Immediately pressed play.”

Kim then uploaded a picture featuring herself laughing with Ryan and her co-stars, before posting another tweet that read: “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling.”

She also attached a tweet that read, “I’m obsessed, I need 14 seasons. #AllsFair.”

Kim also included screenshots of reviews from The Hollywood Reporter and the BBC, plus an image of comedian Amy Schumer recreating their viral 2015 Time 100 Gala moment at a screening of the show.

One tweet she shared read: “All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question ‘Does a show need to be good?’ And the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

Kim Kardashian ended her series of post on a positive note, highlighting good feedback and captioning the photos: “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus.”