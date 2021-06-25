Authorities carry out raid in Karachi for suspect involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast

The man has been identified as Peter Paul David, say sources.

Security agencies have carried out a raid at man's residence in Karachi for his suspected involvement in the deadly blast in Lahore's Johar Town, sources familiar with the matter told Geo News on Friday.

Two days ago, three people were killed and scores were left injured when a vehicle laden with explosives blew up in the city's Johar Town near Hafiz Saeed's residence. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.

The security agencies' investigation has revealed that the man, Peter Paul David, had visited Lahore three times in the last one-and-a-half months and resided there for a total of 27 days.

The agencies, according to sources, have found evidence that he had met several people, while they have also obtained his immigration data. The car used in the blast was also registered to him.



David runs a scrap and hotel business in Bahrain and moved his family from the Middle-Eastern country to Pakistan in 2010, souces said, adding that he had arrived in the country a month-and-a-half ago, during which, he went to Lahore three times.

CTD conducts raids



A day earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had conducted raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the Johar Town blast.

Police and locals stand near the site of an explosion in Lahore on June 24, 2021, a day after a car bomb killed three people in Pakistan´s eastern megacity. — AFP/File

CTD and intelligence agencies had collected the evidence from the crime scene, said sources, adding that ball bearings, pieces of iron, and the vehicle's parts have been preserved.

Investigative agencies had also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe, confirmed sources.

CTD had taken into custody several suspicious persons after yesterday's blast, added sources.

Three killed, 21 injured in blast

A preliminary report of a probe by investigative agencies was submitted to Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani, sources had told Geo News on Wednesday.

More than 30kg of explosives were used in the blast, according to the initial report, which added that "foreign-made materials" were used.

Ball bearings, nails, and other explosives were among the objects used in the bomb.

The initial report stated that the material had been planted onto a car and the device was detonated remotely.

A 3-foot deep and 8-foot wide crater has formed at the site of the blast, the report had also said.

The blast had caused damage within a ​​100-square-foot radius.

Was Hafiz Saeed the target?

IGP Ghani surmised that police had been targeted in the attack. While speaking to the media shortly after the blast, he had advised people to not pay any heed to rumours related to the blast.

The IGP had the media that the CTD is probing the incident and a detailed report will be shared about the nature of the blast and the material used.

"We are not sure what caused the explosion or whether it was a planted device [that caused the explosion], or a suicide blast," he had said at the time.

In response to a question whether Hafiz Saeed — the leader of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) was the target — Ghani had said: "There is a police picket near the house of a high-value target, which is why the vehicle could not have gone near the house." This is why he believes the police were targeted, reported Geo News.

He did not provide any further information on the high-value target.

"You should be thankful to the police," he had said.

Ghani vowed to arrest those behind the terrorist act.