Friday Jun 25 2021
Pakistan, Germany pledge to expand defence, security cooperation

Friday Jun 25, 2021

  • COAS says Pakistan Army wants to benefit from German expertise in training, technological advancements.
  • The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security.
  • Both sides pledge to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS), during an official visit to Germany, called on Chief of Defence German Army General Eberhard Zorn today.

Director-General for Security and Defence Policy at the German Ministry of Defence Dr Detlef Waechter was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defence and security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. 

COAS said that Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German expertise in training and technological advancements. It will have a positive impact both on the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as on regional security.

The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of the Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. 

Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels.

Earlier on arrival at the Ministry of Defence, COAS also laid a floral wreath on the monument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

