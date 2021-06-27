Prince Harry’s friends slam Meghan Markle with ‘500 percent nightmare’ label

Prince Harry’s friends have made startling comments against Meghan Markle, echoing similar concerns raised about her by Prince William.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was labelled a “complete nightmare” by Harry’s friends.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey wrote in his piece for the paper: "Meghan can be a 500 per cent nightmare.”

"The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!" added Harry’s friend to Lacey, per his article penned for the Daily Mail.

According to Harry’s friends, he has admitted to some of the mistakes he made in the past and would like to heal his rift with his elder brother Prince William.