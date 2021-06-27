 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s friends slam Meghan Markle with ‘500 percent nightmare’ label

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 27, 2021

Prince Harry’s friends slam Meghan Markle with ‘500 percent nightmare’ label
Prince Harry’s friends slam Meghan Markle with ‘500 percent nightmare’ label

Prince Harry’s friends have made startling comments against Meghan Markle, echoing similar concerns raised about her by Prince William.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was labelled a “complete nightmare” by Harry’s friends.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey wrote in his piece for the paper: "Meghan can be a 500 per cent nightmare.”

"The never-ending PR. She's just so . . . American!" added Harry’s friend to Lacey, per his article penned for the Daily Mail.

According to Harry’s friends, he has admitted to some of the mistakes he made in the past and would like to heal his rift with his elder brother Prince William. 

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh opens up about working with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’

Florence Pugh opens up about working with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Black Widow’
Justin Trudeau joins Dr. Jill Biden to honour ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Justin Trudeau joins Dr. Jill Biden to honour ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

Quentin Tarantino says his next film could be his last

Quentin Tarantino says his next film could be his last

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘were at each other’s throats’ at Philip’s funeral

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Prince William said derogatory words for Meghan Markle after Philip’s funeral

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about ‘self-abuse’ and past miscarriages

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets

Selena Gomez receives apology from Tyler, the Creator for past offensive tweets
Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own

Rosie O’Donnell compares Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime disasters to her own
Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite

Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry with special invite
Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair

Alizeh Shah responds to social media comment about her short hair
Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Beyonce among celebs offering birthday messages to Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Justin Bieber faces controversy over artwork on album Justice cover

Latest

view all