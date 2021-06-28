Prince William and Harry will surprise world to renew the pledge they made to Princess Diana?

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are set to unveil Princess Dian's statue, will reportedly pay tribute to their mom by renewing their pledge that they would 'always be each other's best friends'.



According to Robert Lacey, a royal author - Princess Diana once made the boys promise to always remain "best friends".



In his book, he quoted Simone Simmons, a psychic the Princess of Wales used to consult, saying Princess of Wales told her sons: "You must promise me that you will always be each other’s best friends. And never let anyone come between you."

Harry and William, who were known for their bond during their childhood and teenage years, are expected to surprise the world at the special event of unveiling Diana's statue by repeating the words they once gave to their beloved mom about their relationship.

William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, when their sweet mom Diana lost her life in a tragic car accident in 1997.



Since Meghan and Harry stepped away from royal duties and moved to America, there has been a huge amount of speculation about the relationship between the two brothers, and whether they have fallen out.



Princess Diana never foresaw this split, according to her biographer Andrew Morton. He told a media outlet in April: "She specifically said to me that Prince Harry was William's wingman."



Royal fans and well-wishers want to see the two sons of great mom together again. William and Harry are to come together to celebrate Diana's life and legacy on July 1. People want them to strengthen their relationship as they promised to their mom.

Prince William and Prince Harry are filled with emotions as the special ceremony will take place to commemorate the late Princess of Wales in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.