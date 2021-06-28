Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan records lowest daily death toll from coronavirus during the third wave.

NCOC reports 20 new fatalities. Before this, country last reported 16 deaths in a day from the virus during the third wave on February 21.

Country's positivity rate currently stands at 2.5%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported Monday morning 20 new fatalities from coronavirus, which is its lowest number of deaths from the virus in a single day since the third wave started.

The deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan have been steadily declining as the country continues to grapples with the third wave of the pandemic.

The 20 deaths reported Monday are the lowest in four months. Before this, the country last reported 16 deaths in a day from the virus during the third wave on February 21.

According to the latest COVID-19 statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, 44,496 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 914 people tested positive.



The country's positivity rate currently stands at 2.5%.



Read more: Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Pakistan next week

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 22,231 and the total number of cases has reached 955,657, while 91,201 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases are currently 32,225.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Punjab and Sindh followed by Khyber Paktunkhwa. Out of the 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, 11 died on ventilators.



Read more: Pakistan records under 2% COVID-19 positivity rate for second time in last week

