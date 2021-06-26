Pakistan records under 2% COVID-19 positivity rate for second time in last week

Pakistan reports 1.99% positivity rate for coronavirus Saturday morning.

National Command and Operation Center stats show 36 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As many as 935 new COVID-19 infection detected.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate dipped below 2% for the second time this week Saturday morning as the country continues to see a gradual improvement in the pandemic situation.



According to the National Command and Operation Center's latest data, another 36 people died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.99%.



Four days ago, the country had recorded a positivity rate of 1.69%.

At least 46,842 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 935 came back positive.



The total number of deaths from coronavirus now stands at 22,188 and the total number of cases has reached 953,842, while 898,944 people have recovered from the virus so far. The active number of cases stand at 32,710



Coronavirus in Pakistan: Fourth wave could emerge in July, warns Asad Umar

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had, however, warned of a fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan in July, urging the nation to follow SOPs to stay safe during the pandemic.

The federal minister, who is also the chief of the NCOC, the most important body in the country tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said they analysed data which hinted that another wave of the pandemic can hit Pakistan if safety protocols are not implemented.

“Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” Umar had tweeted.

