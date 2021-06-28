 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his daughter’s favorite track from his upcoming album, as well as his ‘hands on’ approach towards parenting.

The singer got candid during an interview On Air With Ryan Seacrest and was quoted saying, “She’s good but doesn’t like ones that are big belters and gets a bit shocked by that but there’s one song on the album that’s a smooth lullaby.”

During the course of the interview Sheeran even addressed his ‘hands on’ approach towards parenting and added, “My wife went through so much to have her so the one thing a man can do is change nappies, cook, clean so that’s literally been from the start and I’ve been doing that.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran sheds light on his ‘9 to 5 job’ making music

Ed Sheeran sheds light on his ‘9 to 5 job’ making music
Iggy Azalea speaks up after being accused of not supporting Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea speaks up after being accused of not supporting Britney Spears
Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen Latifah gets emotional after accepting BET Lifetime Achievement Award
Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen speaks up on Johnny Depp replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3
Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil

Demi Lovato talks mental health advocacy with Jameela Jamil
Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red

Ed Sheeran drops major surprise on Taylor Swift's album Red
Aides reveal Prince William, Harry’s ‘explosive’ argument at Prince Philip’s funeral

Aides reveal Prince William, Harry’s ‘explosive’ argument at Prince Philip’s funeral
Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown

Rebel Wilson comes under fire for 'tone deaf' reaction to Sydney lockdown
BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version

BTS drops concept photos for ‘Butter’ CD version
Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy

Dwayne Johnson leaves fans new Sunday philosophy
Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle

Dwayne Johnson lauds Missy’s strength amid cancer battle
Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look

Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look

Latest

view all