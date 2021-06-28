Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra’s favorite song from the new album

Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his daughter’s favorite track from his upcoming album, as well as his ‘hands on’ approach towards parenting.

The singer got candid during an interview On Air With Ryan Seacrest and was quoted saying, “She’s good but doesn’t like ones that are big belters and gets a bit shocked by that but there’s one song on the album that’s a smooth lullaby.”



During the course of the interview Sheeran even addressed his ‘hands on’ approach towards parenting and added, “My wife went through so much to have her so the one thing a man can do is change nappies, cook, clean so that’s literally been from the start and I’ve been doing that.”

