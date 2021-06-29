 
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

The letter left Princess Diana fuming as she felt she was being forced to agree to a divorce by the Queen 

Queen Elizabeth sent a furious letter to Princess Diana that proved to be the last nail in the coffin, amid her failing marriage with Charles. 

The letter was handwritten by the monarch in November 1995, just weeks after Diana's bombshell interview with BBC aired wherein she had delivered the infamous line 'there were three of us in the marriage.'

“I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury and with the prime minister and, of course, with Charles, and we have decided that the best course for you is divorce," the Queen wrote in her message. 

The letter left Princess Diana fuming as she felt she was being forced to agree to a divorce - against her will. It is thought she told her butler Paul Burrell, “That’s rich! They get to decide whether I divorce!”

It was only days later that the Buckingham Palace announced Charles and Diana have decided to get divorced in a statement saying, “After considering the present situation the Queen… gave them their view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable."

