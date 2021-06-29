 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Reuters

Pak vs Eng: At least 19,000 spectators to attend third ODI at Edgbaston

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Pak vs Eng: At least 19,000 spectators to attend third ODI at Edgbaston

  • The match will be one of UK government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds at sports venues. 
  • The day-night contest, scheduled for July 13, has been permitted to host an 80% capacity crowd without social distancing requirements.
  • All spectators will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a second vaccine dose at least two weeks before the match. 

Organisers at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground said on Tuesday that they will allow at least 19,000 spectators to attend the third one-day international between England and Pakistan.

The day-night contest, scheduled for July 13, has been permitted to host an 80% capacity crowd without social distancing requirements after it was confirmed as one of the government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds.

Earlier this month, Edgbaston held a pilot event at 70% capacity for England's second test against New Zealand, accommodating around 60,000 spectators across four days.

"It's fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston," Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said in a statement on Monday.

"The recent test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I'm pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match."

All spectators aged 11 or older will be required to show a negative COVID-19 lateral flow test result or proof of a second vaccine dose at least two weeks before the match. 

More From Sports:

ICC confirms UAE, Oman will host T20 World Cup

ICC confirms UAE, Oman will host T20 World Cup
Not easy for working women to be a mother in these times: Sania Mirza

Not easy for working women to be a mother in these times: Sania Mirza
Pak vs Eng: Edgbaston ODI can feature as many as 19,000 fans in the stands

Pak vs Eng: Edgbaston ODI can feature as many as 19,000 fans in the stands
Coronavirus forces India to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

Coronavirus forces India to shift T20 World Cup to UAE
Younis Khan breaks silence on spat with Hassan Ali

Younis Khan breaks silence on spat with Hassan Ali
Hassan Ali crosses another milestone — only this time, on TikTok

Hassan Ali crosses another milestone — only this time, on TikTok
Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread

Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Babar Azam's open letter to Pakistani fans

Babar Azam's open letter to Pakistani fans
Pak vs Eng: England series benchmark to check Pakistan team's status before T20 World Cup, says Misbah

Pak vs Eng: England series benchmark to check Pakistan team's status before T20 World Cup, says Misbah
New Zealand hopeful of touring Pakistan before T20 World Cup

New Zealand hopeful of touring Pakistan before T20 World Cup
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 in England

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 in England

Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Hundreds in Larkana give Shahnawaz Dahani a hero's welcome

Latest

view all