 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry urges young leaders to 'stand up for what you believe in'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Prince Harry urges young leaders to stand up for what you believe in

Prince Harry paid homage to his mom Princess Diana with surprise speech to inspiring young leaders, urging them to stand up for what they believe in without any fear.

In his powerful speech, The Duke of Sussex also honoured the next generation of leaders who are continuing his late mother's legacy of philanthropy and service. He said "never be afraid and stand up for what you believe in." 

In his virtual speech for recipients of the 2021 Diana Awards - the annual ceremony that recognizes young activists who are making the world a better place - Harry said: "I'm truly honored to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making, and the vital role you've taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism."

"I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such an invaluable asset to your community," 

Harry continued: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength, because she saw it day in and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I, too, see those same values shine through."

Prince Harry mentioned his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, and that they both believe the next generation retains the power to change the world for the better. The Duke also addressed Princess of Wales' upcoming birthday and gave a shout-out to brother Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot

Kanye West's rumoured flame Irina Shayk spices up Instagram with sizzling photoshoot
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tribute each other on second wedding anniversary

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin
'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast
Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid
Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'
Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle
Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return

Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return

Latest

view all